Correct Capital Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Correct Capital Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.9%

AVUV opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.77. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $115.46.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

