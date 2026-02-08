iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,558,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

