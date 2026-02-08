iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Holdings Lifted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $87,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

