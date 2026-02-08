Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 338.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,227 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $537,418,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,265,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436,166 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 82.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 14,509,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,446,000 after buying an additional 6,559,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,844,000 after buying an additional 4,101,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at $474,333,567.84. This represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.3%

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.