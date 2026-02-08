Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.6% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting O’Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an "overweight" rating on ORLY even after trimming its price target from $114 to $108, signaling continued confidence in medium?term upside.

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a "Buy" rating on ORLY, supporting demand from bullish institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI issued a "Buy" on the stock, adding another pro?growth analyst voice after the quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 comparable?store sales target of 3%–5% and reiterated accelerated North American store expansion, supporting longer?term revenue growth assumptions.

Neutral Sentiment: Revenue trends remain healthy: Q4 revenue rose ~7.8% year?over?year, comps +5.6% and store count reached ~6,585 — shows steady business momentum but not enough by itself to offset guidance concerns.

Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst notes and earnings summaries (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo highlights) emphasize ORLY remains attractive for long?term holders despite near?term headwinds.

Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus by $0.01 (reported $0.71 vs $0.72) and FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.10–3.20 came in below the Street, creating downward pressure on near?term expectations.

Negative Sentiment: Following results, several analysts trimmed forecasts and some models were reduced — a catalyst for additional selling or more cautious positioning.

Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded ORLY from "outperform" to "neutral" with a $96 target, reflecting more guarded near?term outlook among some sell?side firms.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

