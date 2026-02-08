Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $196.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.10. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $209.05.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

