Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TYA

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,120 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities. TYA was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

