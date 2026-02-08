Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,206,000 after purchasing an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,322 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,472,000 after purchasing an additional 214,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,756,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9%

RSP opened at $202.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $202.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

