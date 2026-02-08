Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 60,755 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF $SVOL

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,755 shares during the quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 24,705.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX. SVOL was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

