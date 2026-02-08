Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,995,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,478,000 after acquiring an additional 279,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $2,836,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $221.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $228.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced acquisition of Silicon Labs for ~$7.5 billion — a definitive all-cash agreement that would supply volume for TI’s new 300mm fabs and is intended to drive substantial cost synergies and margin improvement. Deal announcement

Announced acquisition of Silicon Labs for ~$7.5 billion — a definitive all-cash agreement that would supply volume for TI’s new 300mm fabs and is intended to drive substantial cost synergies and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Strong AI/data-center demand: management commentary and recent coverage highlight ~70% year-over-year growth in TI’s data-center power-management business — a high-margin market that helps offset softer industrial end markets. Bull case

Strong AI/data-center demand: management commentary and recent coverage highlight ~70% year-over-year growth in TI’s data-center power-management business — a high-margin market that helps offset softer industrial end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $240 price target, signaling continued upside from some sell-side desks. Rosenblatt note

Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $240 price target, signaling continued upside from some sell-side desks. Positive Sentiment: Improving cash generation and policy tailwinds — TI’s free cash flow recovery, falling capex expectations and CHIPS-act tax incentives improve the company’s ability to fund dividends, buybacks and M&A (supports valuation longer term).

Improving cash generation and policy tailwinds — TI’s free cash flow recovery, falling capex expectations and CHIPS-act tax incentives improve the company’s ability to fund dividends, buybacks and M&A (supports valuation longer term). Neutral Sentiment: Earlier reports indicated TI was pursuing Silicon Labs prior to the deal — confirmational coverage continues while the transaction progresses toward close; watch timing and regulatory/close risks. Pursuit report

Earlier reports indicated TI was pursuing Silicon Labs prior to the deal — confirmational coverage continues while the transaction progresses toward close; watch timing and regulatory/close risks. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter: a slight EPS miss and modest revenue shortfall left some headline weakness, but management’s data-center strength and Q1 guidance range partially offset the pain — the earnings surprise is small and being judged in context.

Recent quarter: a slight EPS miss and modest revenue shortfall left some headline weakness, but management’s data-center strength and Q1 guidance range partially offset the pain — the earnings surprise is small and being judged in context. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: KeyCorp cut TXN from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure short-term sentiment and flows. KeyCorp/Zacks note

Analyst downgrade: KeyCorp cut TXN from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure short-term sentiment and flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,000 shares and director Mark Blinn sold 3,144 shares in early February (SEC filings). Multiple insider sales can be read negatively by some investors even if routine. Bahai Form 4 Blinn Form 4

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,134 shares of company stock worth $3,153,014 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.