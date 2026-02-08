Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Holdings Lifted by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Union Pacific by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $252.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.42. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $253.29.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

