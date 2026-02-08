Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.69 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

