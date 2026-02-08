Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $208.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average is $204.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Melius Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.11.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

