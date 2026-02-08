Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
AMD opened at $208.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average is $204.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Melius Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.11.
Insider Activity
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broad AI/chip rally lifted AMD and contributed to SPY’s gains — market rotation back into AI names helped propel AMD higher as investors bought oversold semiconductor shares. SPY is up 1.2% today, on AMD stock price movement
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood/ARK bought the dip — ARK funds and other buyers accumulated AMD after the post?earnings plunge, providing buying support and signaling conviction among some large active managers. Cathie Wood Just Bought the Dip in AMD Stock. Should You?
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic narrative remains intact — analysis pieces highlighting AMD’s competitive positioning (the “second?place” AI advantage and strong data center/CPU momentum) have supported the view that the selloff was a near?term overreaction. Why Second Place Could Be AMD’s Biggest Advantage
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and price?target activity — several firms have reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings and some boosted targets after earnings, giving investors fresh upside scenarios (median targets in the high?two hundreds). Analysts reset AMD stock price target after earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Research?note estimate changes — some boutiques (e.g., Northland) have tweaked near?term EPS assumptions both up and down for FY2026/FY2027; keep watching consensus revisions as guidance is digested.
- Negative Sentiment: China supply/lead?time issues — Reuters reports AMD (and peers) have warned customers in China about extended CPU lead times, a near?term operational headwind that could pressure revenue timing. Intel, AMD notify customers in China of lengthy waits for CPUs
- Negative Sentiment: Weak near?term guidance prompted the earlier crash — management’s Q1 revenue commentary and investor concern over sustainability of AI revenue drove a multi?day selloff that remains an overhang (volatility likely until guidance clarity returns). Why AMD’s stock dove to its worst day in years after earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling noted in recent filings — disclosed insider sales have drawn attention and can sap sentiment even as institutions buy the dip.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
