Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 94,619 Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,599,000 after buying an additional 120,681 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of DIVI stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.