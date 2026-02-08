Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Up 22.7% – Here’s Why

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,506,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 494,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rackla Metals Trading Up 27.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

