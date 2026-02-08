Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Bought by Cyr Financial Inc.

Cyr Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cyr Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 284.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period.

XLG opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

