NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,775.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $145.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $154.63.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

