NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,775.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DTE Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DTE opened at $145.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $154.63.
DTE Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.
Key Headlines Impacting DTE Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stronger guidance — DTE beat estimates on earnings and revenue, and management reiterated/raised FY?2026 EPS guidance (mid?to?high single?digit growth outlook). DTE Energy Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Stargate / large data?center contracts — DTE secured a massive agreement to power the OpenAI/Oracle Stargate campus (1.4 GW) with take?or?pay features and is in talks for additional gigawatts, providing durable, contract?backed revenue and justification for higher rate base. Details of DTE Energy’s deal with Saline data center developer shrouded by NDA
- Positive Sentiment: Capex lift and dividend — Management expanded the five?year capital plan (adding ~$6.5B to drive grid upgrades for AI loads) and maintained a shareholder?friendly dividend, supporting the utility’s regulated growth thesis. DTE Energy outlines 6%–8% EPS growth through 2030
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / higher target — Mizuho raised its price target and gave an outperform, signaling institutional support for the data?center growth case. DTE price target raised by Mizuho
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal details and confidentiality — Several reporting outlets note key contract terms and approvals are under NDA or limited public disclosure; this creates uncertainty around timing and exact financials but doesn’t negate the core economics reported by management. DTE nears deal on second data center
- Negative Sentiment: $100M Clean Air Act penalty — A federal judge ordered DTE (and subsidiaries) to pay roughly $100M over sulfur?dioxide violations at Zug Island; this is a sizable one?time hit and raises regulatory/compliance scrutiny. DTE ordered to pay $100M Clean Air Act fine
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/political challenges to data?center approvals — Michigan’s Attorney General has moved to reopen approvals of the Stargate contracts, arguing contract language could shift early costs to ratepayers; this introduces execution and timing risk for the project and related returns. DTE sees data?center opportunity to update grid
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.
Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.
