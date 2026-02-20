GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,618 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 81.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $329.23 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $263.14 and a 12 month high of $335.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on Chubb in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.81.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $17,611,016. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Internal succession announced — Scott Henck named Group Chief Actuary and Cynthia Bentley promoted to North America Chief Actuary, providing continuity in actuarial leadership and signaling an orderly transition as longtime chief Paul O'Connell retires.

Zacks raised Chubb's FY2026 and Q3 2026 EPS outlook (FY2026 to $25.89 and Q3 to $6.20), which supports a stronger near-term earnings trajectory versus prior forecasts and can underpin valuation. (Zacks research notes)

Coverage highlighting Chubb hitting an all-time high in Q4 signals bullish investor sentiment and positive performance commentary from portfolio managers, which can attract further institutional flows.

Strategic partnership/market-opportunity stories (Huatai and Nubank tie-up) have been flagged as potential growth catalysts in some coverage — these deal-related angles could expand Chubb's distribution in high-growth markets if realized.

Notable portfolio positioning — writeups noting a 3.29% portfolio allocation by an institutional manager point to continued demand from large investors.

Zacks published FY2027 and FY2028 estimates (FY2027 ~$27.24; FY2028 ~$27.26) — these provide a baseline for multi-year earnings expectations but were accompanied by mixed directional edits. (Zacks research notes)

Zacks trimmed Q1 2026 (to $6.25 from $6.40) and lowered FY2027 estimates (to $27.24 from $27.92), which could pressure near-term sentiment and lead some traders to mark down near-term multiples. (Zacks research notes)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

