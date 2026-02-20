GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 34,143 Shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 160.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,143 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Corporacion America Airports were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAAP. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 10.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 26.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Corporacion America Airports by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 224,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corporacion America Airports from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $25.10 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $28.98 on Friday. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company’s core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

