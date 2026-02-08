Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF $FLCB

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 201,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,487,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134,359 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,814,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,137,000 after purchasing an additional 858,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 237,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 297,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 236,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,657,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,344 shares during the period.

Shares of FLCB stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0808 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

