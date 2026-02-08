Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1,624.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,327,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,826,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,250,000 after buying an additional 983,350 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,799,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,737,000 after buying an additional 954,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,782,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

