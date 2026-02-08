Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wise Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $98.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.