Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 126,411 Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF $CGMM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGMM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 3.1%

NYSEARCA CGMM opened at $31.09 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27.

About Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

