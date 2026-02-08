Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,250. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,114 shares of company stock valued at $12,092,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $222.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average of $223.54. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

