BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,936.24. This represents a 48.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $647.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $419.00 and a 1 year high of $648.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $551.37 and a 200-day moving average of $546.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.88.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

