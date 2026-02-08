BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 59,669 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,669 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kenvue by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 206,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kenvue by 8.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 15.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 766,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore set a $18.00 price target on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

