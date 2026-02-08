BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,040,914,000 after buying an additional 857,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 598.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,771,000 after buying an additional 616,850 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,511,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,625,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,345,703,000 after acquiring an additional 414,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $323.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.78. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $324.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $310.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.38.

Read Our Latest Report on VMC

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total value of $2,146,279.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,073.60. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,653 shares of company stock worth $4,354,247. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.