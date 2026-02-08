BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,137,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,251,000 after buying an additional 943,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,345,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 779,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,297,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,230,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.