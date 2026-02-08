MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Corning from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $122.31 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $122.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,945 shares of company stock valued at $6,072,986 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

