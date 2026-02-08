IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $612,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hologic by 294.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,022,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,486,000 after buying an additional 3,505,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,055,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,701,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 26.1% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,027,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,453,000 after acquiring an additional 832,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Evercore cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

