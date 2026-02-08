Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 253.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $69,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

WHR opened at $86.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

