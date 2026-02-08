Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 69,109 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,109 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.02 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

