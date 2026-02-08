Analyzing Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for C3is and Paragon Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 1 0 0 0 1.00 Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Paragon Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paragon Shipping is more favorable than C3is.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares C3is and Paragon Shipping”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $42.30 million 0.04 -$2.75 million ($354.96) -0.01 Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paragon Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C3is.

Profitability

This table compares C3is and Paragon Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 16.09% 0.35% 0.27% Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

C3is beats Paragon Shipping on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Paragon Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

