Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 38.57% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 105.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Declared quarterly dividend of $0.33 (record Mar 13, payable Mar 30), implying a ~10.6% yield — supports demand from income-focused investors. Earnings Call Transcript

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.33 (record Mar 13, payable Mar 30), implying a ~10.6% yield — supports demand from income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America / TipRanks note highlights “strong credit quality and prudent capital management,” which supports medium-term upside despite headwinds — a narrative that can calm investor concerns about portfolio risk. BofA Note

Bank of America / TipRanks note highlights “strong credit quality and prudent capital management,” which supports medium-term upside despite headwinds — a narrative that can calm investor concerns about portfolio risk. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders re-elected directors and ratified the auditor at the annual meeting — governance stability that reduces execution risk. Shareholder Vote

Shareholders re-elected directors and ratified the auditor at the annual meeting — governance stability that reduces execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results: EPS of $0.38 matched estimates but were slightly below prior-year EPS; investors will parse credit metrics and fee/revenue drivers rather than headline EPS. Zacks Earnings Note

Q1 results: EPS of $0.38 matched estimates but were slightly below prior-year EPS; investors will parse credit metrics and fee/revenue drivers rather than headline EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Published earnings call materials and transcript provide detail but no major surprise items; use the presentation/transcript to assess net interest margin, new originations and coverage metrics. Earnings Presentation

Published earnings call materials and transcript provide detail but no major surprise items; use the presentation/transcript to assess net interest margin, new originations and coverage metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the recent feed is effectively zero/erroneous (no actionable build in short exposure reported) — not a driver for today’s move. (Data appears to show zeros/NaN.)

Short-interest data in the recent feed is effectively zero/erroneous (no actionable build in short exposure reported) — not a driver for today’s move. (Data appears to show zeros/NaN.) Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target from $15 to $14 (still an outperform rating) — a downward revision that trims upside and can weigh on sentiment. KBW Price Target Note

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target from $15 to $14 (still an outperform rating) — a downward revision that trims upside and can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Company commentary and coverage pieces flagged a 2026 “dividend reset” and ongoing industry headwinds — investors should be cautious about distribution sustainability and potential pressure on NAV/earnings. Dividend Reset / Headwinds

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

