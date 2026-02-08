Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.87.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $236.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

