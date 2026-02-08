Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.87.
Expedia Group Stock Performance
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Expedia Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Baird added Expedia (and Booking) to its list of fresh bullish picks, arguing that near?term AI worries are overblown and the travel recovery and long?term market position still favor the stocks. This bullish endorsement likely supported buying interest. AI Fears Slam Booking and Expedia Stock. Why They Can Bounce Back.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights that Expedia has the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in the upcoming report (Earnings ESP plus analyst expectations), which can lift the stock into the print and spur speculative buying ahead of results. Expedia (EXPE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up (from $235 to $245) and kept a hold rating, a small but constructive analyst move that reinforces the case for upside toward mid?$200s. Deutsche Bank adjusts Expedia Group price target to $245 from $235; maintains hold rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush trimmed its price target for EXPE from $290 to $260 and kept a neutral rating — a downgrade of expectations that may cap upside but still implies mid?single?digit to low?double?digit upside from current levels. Expedia price target lowered by Wedbush
- Neutral Sentiment: Expedia confirmed an upcoming earnings release (scheduled for Thursday), making the company headline?sensitive in the near term — this is neutral by itself but increases volatility around the report. Expedia Group (EXPE) to Release Earnings on Thursday
- Negative Sentiment: Expedia announced cuts of ~100 jobs at its Austin office as part of a broader restructuring. Layoffs can be viewed negatively from a sentiment perspective and may signal cost pressures or structural changes, even if they improve margins over time. Expedia to cut 100 jobs from Austin offices starting April 1 amid broader corporate restructuring
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.
Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.
