Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $2.2235 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ZBH opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $2,691,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,442,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

