monday.com (MNDY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $329.7140 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $98.00 on Friday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $92.73 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of monday.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in monday.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 605,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,421,000 after buying an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in monday.com by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 511,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,499,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in monday.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 406,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,682,000 after acquiring an additional 159,707 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

