Kyndryl (KD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $3.8890 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kyndryl Stock Up 6.6%

Kyndryl stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kyndryl from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 116.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 973.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.