Apollo Global Management (APO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.1935 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $167.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day moving average of $136.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at $42,787,621.64. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $7,954,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

