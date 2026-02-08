NMI (NMIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $180.6910 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
NMI Price Performance
Shares of NMIH stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. NMI has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,097.40. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NMI
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMI
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher?loan?to?value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.
Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk?sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NMI
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.