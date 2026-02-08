NMI (NMIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $180.6910 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. NMI has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,097.40. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NMI by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in NMI by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 208,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMI

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher?loan?to?value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk?sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.