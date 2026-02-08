Marina Wyatt Acquires 2,400 Shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Marina Wyatt bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,269 per share, with a total value of £30,456.
United Utilities Group Trading Down 0.2%
UU opened at GBX 1,276 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,178.53.
United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on UU
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.