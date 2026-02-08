Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $3.9361 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.0%

ACGL opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 289,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,267,488.52. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,356.22. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,666 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,673. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

