Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.46 and traded as low as GBX 1.20. Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 1.34, with a volume of 8,806,620 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Futura Medical

In other Futura Medical news, insider Harmesh Suniara sold 4,441,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total transaction of £88,833.56. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc (AIM: FUM) is the developer of innovative sexual health products, including lead product Eroxon® and products WSD4000 and Eroxon® Intense. Our core strength lies in our research, development and commercialisation of topically delivered gel formulations in sexual health products.

Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women. ED impacts 1 in 5 men globally across all adult age brackets, with approximately half of all men over 40 experiencing ED and 25% of all new diagnoses being in men under 40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.