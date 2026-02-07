FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.33. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 43,429 shares traded.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -274.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. The company offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft’s data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline’s management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

