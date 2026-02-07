Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Teijin Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $9.50. Teijin shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands.

Teijin Stock Up 8.4%

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited is a diversified Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, with roots dating back to 1918 when it launched Japan’s first rayon manufacturing facility. Over the past century, the company has evolved into an integrated chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology group serving a wide range of global markets. Teijin operates through multiple business segments that include advanced fibers & composites, performance films, healthcare and IT solutions.

In its fibers & composites division, Teijin produces high-strength aramid fibers under brands such as Twaron and Technora, along with carbon fiber composite materials used in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications.

