Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $435.50 and traded as low as $427.03. Winmark shares last traded at $438.19, with a volume of 80,304 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Winmark in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winmark by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,656,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children’s and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato’s Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark’s franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

