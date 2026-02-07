Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.10 and traded as low as GBX 72.38. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 72.80, with a volume of 6,033,561 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rockhopper Exploration to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 90 to GBX 113 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 113.

The stock has a market cap of £618.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 73.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Rockhopper Exploration news, insider Samuel John Moody bought 36,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £19,474.32. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin. It also holds 100% working interest in the PL011, PL012, and PL014 production licenses in the South Falkland Basin.

