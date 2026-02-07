Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.10 and traded as low as GBX 72.38. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 72.80, with a volume of 6,033,561 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rockhopper Exploration to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 90 to GBX 113 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 113.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rockhopper Exploration
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Down 1.4%
Insider Transactions at Rockhopper Exploration
In other Rockhopper Exploration news, insider Samuel John Moody bought 36,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £19,474.32. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About Rockhopper Exploration
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin. It also holds 100% working interest in the PL011, PL012, and PL014 production licenses in the South Falkland Basin.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.