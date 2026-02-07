UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.28 and traded as high as GBX 165.25. UIL shares last traded at GBX 150, with a volume of 17,836 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UIL in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of £144.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.44.

In other UIL news, insider David Shillson acquired 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 per share, with a total value of £10,194.60. Also, insider Peter Durhager acquired 8,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 per share, for a total transaction of £13,161.72. Insiders have acquired 23,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,892 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

