Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) & Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Head to Head Survey

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) and Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Sports Field”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality $366.49 million 2.89 $368.54 million $12.50 3.00 Sports Field N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Field.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Sports Field, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 0 1 3 1 3.00 Sports Field 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.33%. Given Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality is more favorable than Sports Field.

Profitability

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Sports Field’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 82.54% 17.61% 12.43% Sports Field N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Sports Field shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality beats Sports Field on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Sports Field

Sports Field Holdings, Inc. designs and builds athletic facilities. The firm through its subsidiary, FirstForm, Inc. engages in the design, engineering and construction of athletic facilities and sports complexes. It also designs, develops and manufactures sports surfacing products and associated pre-engineered construction systems. The company was founded on February 8, 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, IL.

