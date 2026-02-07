Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 491.54 and traded as high as GBX 538. Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 535, with a volume of 36,759 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 585.

Galliford Try Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30. The company has a market capitalization of £517.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 526.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 492.02.

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment. We see long-term growth and appropriate margins in these markets.

Our company is founded on our values of excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration, and our vision is to be a people-orientated, progressive business, driven by our values to deliver lasting change for our stakeholders and the communities we work in.

